by | Jan 9, 2018 | Campus | 0 comments

6 things you will only see at BYU-Idaho

Fall Semester 2017 flew by in the blink of an eye, and quite a few of the things that happened this semester truly happen nowhere else.

There really is nowhere else where bringing your kids to class is acceptable.

Going to a school full of Mormons really proves how nice we all are.

Dating at BYU-Idaho is clearly a lot different than dating at other colleges.

Marriage tends to happen super fast.

Students from warmer states really have no idea how to react to the cold, Rexburg weather.

 

