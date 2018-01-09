6 things you will only see at BYU-Idaho

Fall Semester 2017 flew by in the blink of an eye, and quite a few of the things that happened this semester truly happen nowhere else.

only at byui, it's acceptable to drive to school on your atv — Brenner Jenner (@BrennaGillespie) September 26, 2017

There really is nowhere else where bringing your kids to class is acceptable.

only at BYUI will a mom bring her newborn to class #BYUI — Madison Campbell (@madison_anneeee) November 16, 2017

Going to a school full of Mormons really proves how nice we all are.

only at byui would you find your wallet in the center of campus after leaving it for 2 hours omg — egg(nog) 🎄⛄️✨ (@AshlynKoenig) October 25, 2017

Dating at BYU-Idaho is clearly a lot different than dating at other colleges.

Marriage tends to happen super fast.

BYU-Idaho is weird because the boy you went on a date with the first week of school is now engaged and is getting married in February — hot LDS youth (@mormon_and_hot) December 7, 2017

Students from warmer states really have no idea how to react to the cold, Rexburg weather.