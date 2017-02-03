Open house to be held for new buildings at BYU-Idaho

On Tuesday Feb. 14, from 3:00 to 5:00 PM, an open house will be held for the new Science and Technology Center and the Central Energy Facility at BYU-Idaho.

According to a BYU-I press release, Elder Neil L. Anderson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will dedicate the Science and Technology Center, the Central Energy Facility and the Agricultural Science Center.

“The Science and Technology Center (STC) provides multifunctional labs, classrooms, open study areas, and faculty office space for the Departments of Animal and Food Science, Applied Plant Science, Computer Information Technology, and Computer Science and Electrical Engineering,” according to the press release.

According to the press release the Central Energy Facility is more efficient than the previous coal fired boilers.

“A separate open house will be held for the Agricultural Science Center in the spring,” according to the press release.