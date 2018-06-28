Opera Scenes: Behind the scenes

Students took the stage on June 22 and 23 to sing and act in various opera scenes in the Eliza R. Snow Center for the Performing Arts.

The performance lasted for two hours and was free to the public. The Opera Workshop class presents this show every semester, and it consists of singers and actors accompanied by pianists.

Most of the scenes were composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and required more than two singers on stage at a time.

Talia Howey, a performer in Opera Scenes and a sophomore studying music, said preparing for this performance was difficult.

“I think this is the most difficult music I ever had,” Howey said. “Opera Scenes is more of a rounded performance. You are not just learning the language and the right notes. You are also learning the acting and working with other actors in each scene.”

Two screens placed in front of the audience gave summaries of each act. Each song had subtitles to help the audience understand what was happening because some songs were in different languages.

Howey said that performing was her favorite part.

“Putting it all together on stage,” Howey said. “There is a magic that happens when you get an audience. That makes it worth it.”

The audience laughed at parts of each scene that were portrayed to be funny.

Albright Lugalia, a freshman studying political science, said she enjoyed the Opera Scenes performance in the fall semester.

“I thought it was pretty cool, so I went to see it again,” Lugalia said. “They all had really good harmonies, especially the last performance they had all the singers and everybody come in.”

Lugalia said the process of putting together this performance had to be difficult.

“You have to cast people, choose one person for each role,” Lugalia said. “I don’t know how many people were there. You have to learn all the dances and songs.”

Paul Busselberg, the director of Opera Scenes and a vocal professor at BYU-Idaho, said many of his students are vocal performance emphases, but some are not.

“It throws me to see a non-major come in and be a part of this and do well,” Busselberg said. “It is very thrilling to see them succeed and pull all the elements together like this.”

Anyone can sign up, audition and enroll in the Opera Workshop class to be a part of the fall semester’s Opera Scenes.