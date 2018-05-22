Our mission as students

Approved by a 10-0 vote of the Scroll editorial board.

BYU-Idaho has a mission statement just as any other four-year university. However, BYU-I is something different.

“BYU-Idaho seeks to create a wholesome learning environment in which students can strengthen their commitment to their faith and receive a quality education that prepares them for leadership in the home, the community, and the workplace,” according to the BYU-I Mission Statement.

We as the Scroll editorial board know BYU-I is set apart from other universities by giving a gospel perspective while preparing us for leadership, not only in our community, but also in our homes.

BYU-I’s academic standards and the Learning Model provide the way for students at this university to become “legendary,” just as President Henry B. Eyring prophesied in his 2001 devotional talk, “A Steady, Upward Course.”

Richard M. Reis, the associate director for Global Learning Partnerships in the Stanford University Learning Laboratory, shared in a faculty posting at Stanford University how to teach millennial university students.

Reis said our generation of students is “self-confident, extremely social, technologically sophisticated, action bent, goal oriented, service or civic minded and accustomed to functioning as part of a team.”

However, Reis also said millennial students are self-absorbed and heavily reliant on others and their parents. He used the words materialistic, rebellious, violent and promiscuous to describe most university students in this day and age.

You as a student at BYU-I can break this social stigma of the millennial generation and become legendary to the world, not only in the community, but also in your homes. We as students at BYU-I are in a learning environment to become something more than just a typical member of society.

Breaking this stigma requires your effort to take control of your education and use the BYU-I Learning Model.

BYU-I has an inspired learning model to help facilitate the process of becoming a disciple-leader — the mission of BYU-I. The three-step process of the Learning Model — to prepare, teach one another, and ponder and prove — can be applied to our lives as we continue as alumni of this university. We can use this process of learning to better ourselves and become an influence for good among those we meet throughout our lives.

“Each of you has the divine potential to be a natural leader,” President Henry J. Eyring said in his devotional address at the beginning of the semester. “And BYU-Idaho is designed to help you become one. You can lay the academic foundation for natural leadership by building a complementary mix of ‘hard’ and ‘soft’ skills. To that foundation, you’ll add spiritual development, gained as you deepen your testimony of the gospel and serve those around you. That service will include teaching and serving one another via the BYU-Idaho Learning Model.”

The Learning Model at BYU-I provides us with the chance to grow in a way that no other university has. As we go to class, we can see our full potential at this campus.

Part of this learning is the chance to teach one another. In classes, we can share what we have studied and prepared with our peers. I have learned best in this way when I was required to teach another, and I often learned just as much when a peer shared their thoughts and insights in class.

Learning at BYU-I is our responsibility so we can become the “natural leader” that both President Henry J. Eyring and his father President Henry B. Eyring said is our “divine potential.”

There is a catch. Elder David A. Bednar gave a stern warning for a third time in 2016 to the students and faculty on this campus. If we lean toward the millennial tendencies of entitlement, the spirit of Ricks that makes becoming legendary possible will leave this campus.

Elder Bednar shared his experiences after being president of BYU-I and understanding the great resources that are given to us as students not only spiritually, but also physically, helping us in our educational endeavors.

As we notice this pattern of repeated warning from an apostle, it is important that we pay close attention to it.

We as the Scroll editorial board encourage all on this campus to evaluate where you stand and what we can do to become legendary, continue to establish a university where the alumni are remembered among the world as leaders and someone different.