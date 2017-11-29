Outlet prepares for 20th anniversary publication

Katie Braithwaite, a sophomore studying art and Crystal Wiseman, a junior studying art are working in a group with several other students on their layout concept. Braithwaite explained that their theme is “taking quotes from what Ricks College and what BYU-Idaho was – ‘becoming mighty oaks’.

“To represent this idea, we are crumpling up newspapers and twisting it around and making it into tree parts,” Braithwaite said.

Both girls agreed that working in a team is very time consuming, but rewarding.

“We’re all so different and we have so many ideas”, Wiseman said. “I feel like we give each other new ways to look at things we didn’t think of before”.

The 20th edition of Outlet will be published on December 12.