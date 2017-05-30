P2B: Changing life’s pain into passion

On May 19, hundreds of students filled the hallways of the John W. Hart Building, waiting outside the auditorium with lanyards that had program cards attached to them. The Power to Become conference was about to begin.

Multiple guest speakers were invited to discuss their success stories and share their advice with the attendees. The primary goal is to help students learn how they can be successful in obtaining their desired career through networking.

Throughout the conference were games and prizes were given away. The prizes included Go-Pro cameras, I-Pad Pros and Beats headphones.

Henry J. Eyring, President of BYU-Idaho spoke first, welcoming students to the event. President Eyring commended the resources BYU-I offers to their students through their professors and the alumni who could potentially help students find internships and enter the careers they are working towards.

“Reach out to them, if at all possible, identify those that you think might even become mentors to you,” President Eyring said. “It does require more than just the average amount of effort.”

There was an underlying theme each speaker’s address had in common: service. Deanna Murphy, CEO of Strengths Strategy Inc. and motivational a speaker, spoke about finding passion in the most peculiar way.

“Let your pain fuel your passion,” Murphy said as she introduced her main topic. “Live to lift. Lift where you stand.”

She explained her first point through her personal experience while she attended Ricks College.

Murphy said she would always walk at night looking at the starry night and experience deep sadness. She wondered what was her value and what her passion was.

“I had no idea that 33 years later, I would, with a team of amazing individuals,” Murphy said. “Would (build) an international organization, (with) the entire premise based on teaching people to clearly see and effectively optimize their value, capabilities and the untapped potential in themselves and others.”

James Curran, a singer/songwriter known as James the Mormon, delivered a powerful speech centered around his personal life experiences. Raised in a cruel childhood, he rebelled against Church teachings during his enrollment at Ricks, and came home early from a two-year mission. Curran shared a story of his heartbreaking moments leading into a change in his life.

As he learned about the doctrines of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he made a choice to act in faith with everything he did.

“The truths of the restored gospel quite literally are the only things that has gotten me to this point in my life in one piece,” Curran said.

Like Murphy, Curran used his pain to fuel his passion to write music.

“To me, all that matters is what you do with the learning experiences or the trials in your life,” Curran said.

Carlos Carrasco, product marketing manager for Microsoft, followed after Curran and shared his success by sharing another means of networking with others.

“The first thing is called warmth and competence,” Carrasco said. “Second thing is be visible. And the third thing is follow through.”

Carrasco compared warmth and competence with the characters from the show The Simpsons. Homer Simpson was the lovable fool. Moe was the incompetent jerk. Mr. Banks was the competent jerk. Lisa Simpson was the ideal person for warmth and competence.

“Now Lisa Simpson is great because she’s smart, she’s helpful and this is somebody you want to have on your team,” Carrasco said. “This is who you want to be. We’ll call them lovable stars.”

The concluding speaker was Kalani Sitake, head coach for the BYU football team. Kalani shared his experience of pursuing his goals to become an NFL player, but had a career-ending injury and then went into coaching. He shared an insight he learned while coaching.

“We get into this position where we just want to state all the problems but not offer a solution. And when you just state problems it becomes annoying,” Sitake said.

Sitake said his wife has been influential in his career-making decisions. After they got married, he was offered a job opportunity outside of football which would pay very well. He also got a job offer within football, which paid far less than the first.

“Choose happiness, not money,” Sitake said. “And your money will come, but happiness is something that will last forever. I’m living proof of that.”

The conference came to a close with musical numbers by the Debra Banner Unity Gospel Choir.

Networking is not all about who students know, but it is all about who knows them. People remember kind service given, and is how they best remember names.

Each of these speakers taught that their passions was what led them to happiness, not money.