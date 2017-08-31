Panda Express prepares to open doors

After over two years of planning and working, Panda Express will open its doors to the Rexburg, Idaho community on September 1.

Adela Rodriguez, the general manager for the Panda Express located in Rexburg, said they are finishing up the last details for the opening.

Rodriguez gave the idea to open a store in Rexburg over two years ago. She said not long after she gave the idea, her bosses started looking for a location.

“Once we knew that Wal-Mart had its own spot, that’s when we decided to buy out a lot,” Rodriguez said. “This is actually Panda’s property. They bought out and decided to start building. It just took a little bit longer to build.”

Rodriguez said Panda Express has several restaurants by Wal-Mart stores. She said they realized that “people that go to Wal-Mart like Panda.”

The Super Wal-Mart in Rexburg opened its doors on Jan. 27, 2016.

She said it took her bosses about a year to find the location for Panda Express. After that, they found some issues at the beginning of constructions and it delayed the opening a few months.

“Fortunately to us, now is the time, everything happens for a reason,” Rodriguez said. “Maybe this is the right time for it.”

The official grand opening will be held on September 15. During that day, 20 percent of their sales will go to the Grand Teton Boy Scouts.

Starting on Friday, September 1, Panda Express will open every day at 10:30 a.m. and will close from Mondays through Thursdays at 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30 p.m. and Sundays at 9 p.m.