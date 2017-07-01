Parade, celebration at the park on Independence Day

The Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting several events in the city on July 4.

There will be a flag raising at 9:30 a.m. at the Madison Court House, and the Madison High School Band will play.

Those interested in running can participate in the Main Street Mile, which will follow the parade route.

“Runners will receive a Main Street Mile water bottle and a free 4th of July day pass to Rexburg Rapids with every entry,” according to the Chamber of Commerce webpage. “Register online in advance and be entered to win a Rexburg Rapids 10-punch card.”