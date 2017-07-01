Parade, celebration at the park on Independence Day

The Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting several events in the city on July 4.
There will be a flag raising at 9:30 a.m. at the Madison Court House, and the Madison High School Band will play.
Those interested in running can participate in the Main Street Mile, which will follow the parade route.
“Runners will receive a Main Street Mile water bottle and a free 4th of July day pass to Rexburg Rapids with every entry,” according to the Chamber of Commerce webpage. “Register online in advance and be entered to win a Rexburg Rapids 10-punch card.”
Registration is also available on July 4 on the County Courthouse lawn from 8-9:00 a.m. The race will begin at 9:15 a.m.
The Chamber of Commerce is hosting the parade and a celebration at Porter Park. The parade, called “America’s Red, White & Blue,” will start at Smith Park at 10:00 a.m. and go to Porter Park.
ROB QUISPE | Scroll Photography
At the parade, there will be floats, bands, dancers, drill teams and good family fun, according to the Chamber of Commerce website.
The celebration at Porter Park starts at 9:00 a.m. and goes until 2:00 p.m. There will be “food, games, prizes, entertainment and fun for everyone,” states the Chamber of Commerce website.
According to the Chamber of Commerce, vendors at the celebration in the park will include Aqua Sticks, Echologic Art, Jonesy Kettle Corn, LuLaRoe and other food and craft vendors.
ROB QUISPE | Scroll Photography
Jamie Grimes, a freshman studying history, said Independence Day is important to her. Not only is Independence Day historically significant but it is a time to spend with family. She said students are often away from their families, so it is nice to have the opportunity to see them.
Grimes said she and her family enjoy eating food, playing cards and setting off fireworks on Independence Day.
Mackenzie Meyers, a sophomore studying psychology, said she also likes to have fun and chill with her family on Independence Day.
Meyers said Independence Day is a time to gain back patriotism and realize this country really is great. It is a time to celebrate being an American.