Rexburg DJ makes his own suspense

Chalk filled the air as DJ Suspence spun his tracks and BYU-Idaho students partied to their heart’s content.

Spencer Seegmiller, a junior studying business management, said he goes by the name, ‘DJ Suspence’ because it’s similar to his real name, and a lot of people don’t usually put two and two together to understand how he came up with the name.

DJ Suspence is one of the DJs here in Rexburg. He is known for the parties he DJs, one being the La Jolla Chalk Fight a couple weeks ago.

“Coming up with ideas for parties is actually a lot of work,” Seegmiller said.

Seegmiller said creating ideas for a party has a lot of risk involved.

“If you do a wrong party or a party that doesn’t suit the needs of your crowds you end up losing a lot of money,” Seegmiller said.

Seegmiller said there are a lot of late nights put in coming up with ideas.