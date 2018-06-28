Patriots and Pioneers concert honors veterans and pioneers

An ensemble consisting of choir and band members and singer Dallyn Vail Bayles will perform on Saturday, June 30, in an annual performance of Patriots and Pioneers.

The annual event honors pioneer and patriot heritage and welcomes military families as special guests.

Randall Kempton, director of the performance and a BYU-Idaho music faculty member, said the choir and band have been working hard, and he looks forward to sharing the stage with Bayles.

“Dallyn Vail Bayles is so great to work with and has such a beautiful voice and stage presence,” Kempton said.

According to Don Sparhawk, Center Stage coordinator, Bayles is a professional actor, singer and recording artist from Green River, Utah. He has performed in several feature films, including Joseph Smith: The Prophet of the Restoration and Emma Smith: My Story, and has recorded three albums.

The audience will hear music from Joseph: King of Dreams, Les Miserables, Joseph Smith the Prophet by Rob Gardner and many other musical selections.

“I think there are some moments that will be truly special and meaningful for all of us,” Kempton said. “Those with soldiers serving abroad will — I hope — especially appreciate our tribute to them.”

The concert will be held in the BYU-Idaho Center on Saturday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale online and at the Ticket Office, $6 for the general public and $3 for students. A preshow dinner will also be held in the Manwaring Center at 6 p.m. for an additional $16.

Complimentary tickets for veterans and their families may be obtained by calling University Relations at (208) 496-2000 Mondays through Fridays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Military personnel are encouraged to attend in their uniforms and other attendees in event dress.