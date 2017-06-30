Center Stage’s next event, Patriots and Pioneers, will happen tonight, June 30, in the BYU-Idaho Center at 7:30pm. The concert will feature the university band and choirs, along with Grammy-nominated violinist Jenny Oaks Baker and her four children.

Veterans and active-duty service men and women and their families are invited to attend the event as special guests. The concert focuses on patriotic and spiritual music, along with stories of our Founding Fathers.

Artistic director Eda Ashby previewed the event, saying, “This year’s concert will tell the story of our nation and its relationship with God. I believe the program will reach inside our audience and stir up incredible thanksgiving and devotion to God for His blessings to our nation.”

Tickets are $6 for the general public and $3 for BYU-I students.