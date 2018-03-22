Peculiar treasures within the Copper King Mansion

Each weekend, BYU-Idaho sewing faculty members and an intern visit the Copper King Mansion in Butte, Montana. The mansion, full of original Victorian craftsmanship with hand-done woodwork, painting and plasterwork, also holds many boxes full of vintage apparel, shoes, furs, and home décor. The team has been working to digitally document all of these items, photographing and describing each piece. Some of the apparel will be showcased in Peculiar Treasures, BYU-I’s Fashion & Flora Gala. The event is on April 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. in the John W. Hart Auditorium.