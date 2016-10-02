People of Conference: Cheryl Eyre’s Story

The weekend of general conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints makes Salt Lake City hum with activity.

People who walk to the Conference Center can see protesters gathered on the street corners, holding up signs and shouting at those who pass by. People who walk a foot farther find lines of members of the LDS Church singing hymns to those who pass by.

Cheryl Eyre is just one singer of many. An alumna of BYU-Idaho, she sings to inspire and help others.

“Our stake is invited to come here to sing hymns to invite the Spirit for all those who are traveling through to come for conference,” Eyre said.

Hymns such as “Love at Home” and “The Spirit of God” were sung as people walked through the streets near Temple Square.

Multiple stakes around Salt Lake City were invited to sing during conference weekend, Eyre said.

“I just love the opportunity to come and hear from the brethren of the Church and other leaders of the Church, so I feel like it’s a great opportunity for me to prepare for conference and to invite the Spirit for me personally and for all those who are visiting,” she said.

Eyre was able to go inside for different sessions of conference and has felt uplifted through the speakers, she said.

“I feel like the overall message of conference is doing Heavenly Father’s will,” Eyre said.