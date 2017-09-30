People of conference: Glenda Horn

This article was written by Eric Grossarth

On a cool, rainy Saturday morning the anticipation and excitement of attending General Conference was present for over 15 million members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints however it is often even greater for those who have been members for a relatively short time.

According to Mormon Newsroom in the year 2016, 240,131 new converts were baptized.

Often times very few of these new members get to attend a session of General Conference in person with the conference center only holding approximately 21,000 people per session.

“It’s always overwhelming when I see it on my own and we see it in church…. It feels good and I know there are things I’m going to learn, a lot of ‘aha’ moments and so I was anticipating that would happen here but except even with more of the impact that I’m actually seeing the people I’ve been looking up to and receiving spiritual guidance from,” said Glenda Horn from South Carolina in describing the feelings she felt in preparation to attending the Saturday Morning session of General Conference.

Recent converts to the church often put a unique perspective on how great it is to attend such a large event and would encourage anyone who can to attend. “It always feels good to be in the company of people that feel the same way as you and embrace the same things as you. It’s comforting.” Glenda said.

Attending or watching General Conference can be a way for people to get insight and guidance.

After attending the session Horn continues by saying “This was even better than what I anticipated… just seeing the people and being able to experience the fact that everyone just got quiet when the first presidency walked in.”

“It’s worth making that trip,” Horn said.

Those who wish to watch the other sessions of the 187th General Conference may do so at the website for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints