People of conference: Rose Ansah-Antwi

Rose Ansah-Antwi grew up in Ghana as a member of the catholic faith.

“I was catholic before I met the missionaries, and I loved my catholic faith at the time,” Ansah-Antwi said.

Ansah-Antwi was baptized and became a member of the church when she was 17 years old, but it wasn’t as easy as that. She went through a lot to get to where she is today.

“I didn’t think anything could sway me away, and so when I started the conversations with the missionaries, I really wanted to know everything,” Ansah-Antwi said.

She said she had to pray to know for herself, so she could absolutely certain about her decision.

“After so many discussions and also prayers and reading the Book of Mormon, I knew for myself,” Ansah-Antwi said. “It took me a year before I got baptized though because I wanted to be sure of what I was doing.”

Ansah-Antwi went through about three sets of missionaries before she got baptized because she didn’t want to make a rash decision.

“Once confirmation came, it was very clear,” Ansah-Antwi said.

After she was baptized, she continued to grow in the church. She decided to serve a mission and was called to serve in Nigeria. She then met her husband while she was serving in Ghana for six months before his visa came through.

After her mission, she made a huge decision to move to the United States.

“I first came to Utah for school,” Ansah-Antwi said.

She attended Weber State University and then transferred to LDS Business College. She then finished up her degree at BYU-Provo.

Ansah-Antwi and her family were excited to attend conference this time especially because their son turned 8 years old and was able to come for his first time.

“My son turned 8 years old last year,” Ansah-Antwi said. “He has been here before, but not for conference. He is the reason we came today.”

Ansah-Antwi and her family said they are very thankful for the church and the opportunity to come to conference.

“It is always beautiful to come to conference,” Ansah-Antwi said. “Of course you can watch it at home, but the spirit is so strong here with other saints.”