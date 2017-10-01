People of conference: Joshua Quist

Article written by Cassandra DeMelo and Eric Grossarth

Sunday morning amidst the rain, the sound of bagpipes filled the air on North Temple just across from the Conference Center. Joshua Quist from Payson Utah who has been playing the bagpipes for the last 5 years, explained why he was doing this.

“I’ve come to a couple of conferences and I like to hear the bagpipes over the protesters any day,” Quist said. “I just think it’s a cool feeling that the bagpipes bring, it just pulls the spirit, and it also drowns out the protesters. Essentially it helps to keep the spirit for them (people attending conference) so they can get as much out of conference as they can. That’s why I’m here.”

Many stopped to watch and listen to his rendition of “Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing” a popular hymn among members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Quist said people have been saying that they can hear the protesters remarks from all the way down the street, and to him, this is a great way to drown their noise and fill it with the spirit.

“I’ve noticed that a lot of people get distracted and don’t look at the protesters,” Quist said. “Its been awesome!”