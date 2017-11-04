People React to Stranger Things: Spoilers

Stranger Things season two came out on Oct. 27 and many people have probably watched the show already. Here are some tweets to look back at while you wait for season three.

Caution! Spoilers ahead.

Did anyone else make this connection?

#strangerthings BUT FR DID YALL NOTICE ELEVEN WAS A GHOST BC MIKE WAS A GHOSTBUSTERS AND SHE WANTED HIM TO FIND HER pic.twitter.com/uBPAKSgsPf — chl♡e (@cosmic__chloe) October 30, 2017

Just when you think you know what you want for Nancy, everything changes.

JUST as you want Nancy to get with Jonathan, Steve comes along and become the most adorable being #StrangerThingsS2 — Leah Coll (@leahcollxox) October 29, 2017

Is anyone else craving chicken?

suddenly I love KFC because Steve Harrington loves KFC #StrangerThingsS2 — Briana Flynn (@brianajflynn) October 28, 2017

You don’t know a good thing until it’s gone.

Episode one: "Bob is trash"

Episode eight: "Bob is too pure for this world"#StrangerThingsS2 — Chloe Archer (@MoonWinkDesigns) October 29, 2017

We were still grieving over Barb when they took Bob from us.

An unexpected duo appeared.

Steve surprised viewers this season!

my favorite part of season 2 was that steve became the mom of the group #StrangerThingsS2 — hannah (@hanban_531) October 28, 2017

Meanwhile, people were waiting for the long-awaited moment for Eleven and Mike to reunite.

Me waiting for Eleven and Mike to see each other again pic.twitter.com/5na5glakGt — Lindsay 🍁 (@lindsayroland16) October 27, 2017

*Reaches for tissue*

This moment was worth the wait.

Finally I can sleep knowing that Mike and Eleven are reunited.

I love endgames. #StrangerThings2 #mileven pic.twitter.com/F7ojma2Er9 — яεα∂εя ση ғιяε ➹ (@Jesslive99) October 29, 2017

It is time to realize that Netflix released Stranger Things over the weekend for a reason.

Me leaving my room after 9 hours of watching #StrangerThingsS2 pic.twitter.com/FqjYaJluVQ — samwich (@Samimccreary) October 28, 2017

And just know, you are not alone.