Physics department to launch balloon during eclipse

While most people are planning to watch the eclipse from the ground, some BYU-Idaho students plan to watch it from on high.

Students in the physics department teamed up with students in Weber State University to launch a balloon with six GoPro cameras during the eclipse, according to the BYU-I website.

BYU-I reported that all physics students are invited to be part of this project.

Ryan Nielson, a faculty member in the physics department, said that this opportunity is unique for the students involved, according to the BYU-I website.

“”We looked at it and thought the opportunities to get students flying stuff up that high really imitates the experience they might have working for someone like NASA,” Nielson said, according to the university website. “We also thought it would really give our students better qualifications for positions and opportunities for internships and graduate schools.”

The eclipse will happen on Aug. 21 and everyone in North America will get the chance to see at least part of it.

According to Zephyr, all states from Oregon to South Carolina will get to see a full eclipse.

“This is the first time in nearly 100 years that a solar eclipse has crossed the United States from coast to coast,” Zephyr stated.

NASA and Montana State University will also launch helium balloons to capture the phenomenon, according to Zephyr.