Pink-tober Awareness

For most people, October is the month that kicks off fall. It is the beginning of Halloween, bonfires and sweater weather. However, for some families, friends and acquaintances, October is a month that signifies a traumatic and life–altering event.

October is breast cancer awareness month. It is the month to raise awareness about this deadly disease.

According to The American Cancer Society, “The average risk of a woman in the United States developing breast cancer sometime in her life is about 12 percent. This means there is a one in eight chance she will develop breast cancer.”

Breast cancer not only affects the women diagnosed, but also the family. Mykin Black, a junior studying nursing said she had a Sunday school teacher who passed away from breast cancer when she was fourteen.

“October has never been the same for me,” Black said. “Even though she was just my Sunday school teacher, it was the first time I ever lost someone close to me. That experience will stick with me for the rest of my life.”

Black said she likes to take some time each October to remember some of the lives affected by this deadly disease.

“Before breast cancer affected me personally, I never thought about October as being ‘breast cancer awareness’ month, but now, it is all I think about when the month comes to mind.”

Breast cancer is a deadly disease, and it is important to be informed and try to raise awareness whether the disease has made a dent in your life or not.

“I think it is important that people are aware of breast cancer, and having a month dedicated towards awareness is a way of making everyone aware, not just those affected by it,” said Hayley Thorn, a surgical nurse.

The use of media works well to spread awareness. For more information, visit the website for the American Cancer Society.