The BYU-Idaho Horticulture Plant Shop is on campus in the Ezra Taft Benson Building greenhouse 275. They are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They also have a booth on Fridays in the Manwaring Center from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

From May to October, The Plant Shop has a stand at the Rexburg Farmer’s Market on Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m. According to The Plant Shop’s website, their products include “foliage, cacti, succulents, herbs, produce, flowers, tillandsias and more.”

At the shop, they have a self-serve checkout where you include your name, I-number and the product and the price of the product you chose. They’ll make the charge to your student account. The Plant Shop is run by students and faculty.