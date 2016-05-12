Who plays video games?

A recent study indicated that, despite popular belief, woman are as likely to report they play video games as men, according to the Pew Research Center.

The study shows that 48 percent of the women interviewed admitted they play video games, only 2 percent less than the 50 percent of men who claim to game.

Payton Owen Rogers, an avid gamer and a student studying computer information technology, said he was not surprised by the statistics. Owen often hosts LANs.

LAN stands for Local Area Network and is an event where a group of people who share a similar passion for gaming come together with compatible gaming systems to create a more competitively gaming experience.

“Well yeah, there are lots of girls that come and play at the LANs,” Rogers said.

He said not only did the girls participate in the games but they were reasonably good at gaming. Some spending large portions of their time developing true skill in the hand-eye coordination games.

Four out of five U.S. households own video gaming equipment, according to the Entertainment Software Association.

Only 6 percent of the women who game would actually consider themselves to be gamers, whereas 15 percent of men willingly accept the title.

More women are beginning to pick up the past time becoming a larger percentage of those involved in the cyber world.

“Women age 18 or older represent a significantly greater portion of the game playing population at 33 percent,” according to theesa.com.

Nathan Rogers, a 28-year-old game enthusiast and android app creator, said he is skeptical of the statistics.

“What is being counted as video games?” Rogers said. “Are they considering the Candy Crush game to be a video game?”

Rogers said some games simply do not qualify as video games. He said for a person to truly be consider a gamer they must be involved in the games that take more skill than reflex or button punching. Having worked to create android apps himself, he has an idea of what kind of person is taking the time to play the different kinds of games.

“I play this game called Cute. It’s like Tetris but not,” said Tiffani McBride, a junior studying public health.

Cute is a game that she uploaded onto her phone. Her personal definition of video games would not place Cute in the gamers spectrum.

“When I hear video games I picture in my mind Mario Cart, Halo and things that actually take hand eye coordination,” McBride said. “This game just takes brains.”

McBride said that she would never consider herself to be a gamer, because her games are just the simple apps she can download onto her phone.

“Video games are electronic, interactive games known for their vibrant colors, sound effects, and complex graphics,” according to encyclopedia.com. A video game is anything that is electronic and that interactively entertains.

By this definition, Candy Crush, or even McBride’s phone game Cute, would both be considered video games.