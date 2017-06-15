Please, tell me more about memes

Memes are those pictures of Harambe, SpongeBob and anything else that can be paired with text to elicit random spurts of laughter while scrolling through any given Facebook news feed.

While tracing back the history, the first internet meme is hard to identify. However, The Daily Dot, an online newspaper, posted what the most popular memes of 2017 are so far.

“I think memes are hilarious,” said Danae Sorensen, a junior studying exercise physiology.

According to USA Today, ten incoming freshman at Harvard had their acceptance voided because of the racist and sexist memes they posted in the Harvard Class of 2021 Facebook group.