Police Captain: Boot thieves are not heroes

A revised version of the bill that would legalize vehicle booting on private property in Idaho was passed by the House of Representatives on March 21 after passing the Senate back in February.

The Senate will now review the House’s revised bill before sending it to governor’s desk for final approval.

Last month, two BYU-Idaho students were charged with stealing boots from vehicles and depositing them at the St. Anthony sand dunes, according to police records.

Rexburg police originally responded to the complaint of a stolen car boot on Friday, Feb. 22. The student accused of the theft denied the claim but led police to the individual responsible. The suspect admitted to removing numerous boots over the course of a few months.

Two individuals, both BYU-Idaho students, have been charged with misdemeanors this semester for stealing boots.

Captain Randy Lewis of the Rexburg Police Department said there seems to be a false hero mindset when it comes to stealing boots that has become an ongoing problem, regardless of whether the booting bill is passed.

“Whether they think it’s right or wrong, it is wrong to damage someone’s property,” Lewis said. “But they took it upon themselves to go around taking the boots off cars.”

Lewis said the thefts got to be so widely known that other students would call the suspects to take boots off their vehicles. This makes the students who called the suspects accomplices in these crimes.



“Two students went out and would literally cut the boots off vehicles,” Lewis said. “They stole the boots and dumped them out by the sand hills.”

Police reported finding several of the boots out by the dunes.

Lewis said what the boot-removing criminals did was in no way a “Robin Hood” thing. He said the crime was an act of defiance against the booting companies.

“I don’t think anyone really likes being booted,” said Robert Paventy, a junior studying accounting. “I would prefer to get a ticket instead of something that immobilizes me from going somewhere.”

Paventy said he at one point removed a boot off his vehicle. Unlike the suspects, he did not steal the boot.

“It was easy to take off the boot,” Paventy said. “I just turned the boot and slid it off the wheel. I told the booting company that I left their boot at The Ivy (Apartments) and went home.”

Paventy said he views the suspects’ actions as generally positive.

“I think it was nice of them to take boots off cars for people,” Paventy said. “But I wouldn’t have stolen the boots like they did.”

Scroll reported in February that booting had been deemed illegal in the past, but is permitted in Rexburg under city ordinance 911 allowing private property owners to employ booting companies to regulate parking.

The Idaho bill, if passed, would make booting legal on private property across the state, according to the Idaho legislature website. Regardless of state legislation, the stealing of boots will remain illegal.