Police investigate 3 reported sexual batteries near campus

Editor’s Note: This article contains graphic language.

Rexburg Police responded to three incidents of women leaving the BYU-Idaho campus who each reported being victims of battery from an unknown male Thursday night, Feb. 15.

Police stated the three incidents occurred within one hour of each other.

In the first incident, the female victim reported being smacked hard on her butt by an unknown male while walking home at night, according to police records.

In a second incident, the female victim reported being smacked on her butt by an unknown male while walking to her apartment, according to police records

In the third incident, the female victim reported an unknown male had grabbed her breast while she was returning home, according to police records.

BYU-Idaho emailed the following statement to students:

“Last night, Rexburg Police received three calls about a man making unwanted sexual advances and contact toward three different women who were walking home alone. If you have any information that may help police find the alleged assailant, you are encouraged to contact Rexburg Police at 208-359-3000. Students who wish to have a personal escort to their apartments after dark may call Campus Security at 208-496-3000. Please visit the http://emergency.byui.edu/sexual-misconduct/ to learn more about how to respond to a sexual assault situation and resources to help victims of sexual abuse. If you have additional concerns or needs please contact the BYU-Idaho Title IX Office at 208-496-9209.”