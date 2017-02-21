Online dating scam involving BYU-I student under investigation

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following story contains graphic language that may be offensive to some readers.

Police took a report of an attempted fraud, according to the Rexburg Police Report.

It was reported that male victim met a female on social media and began to Skype with her.

The female showed herself nude to the male and the male showed himself masturbating.

According to the report, the male stated that afterwards, he received a message from the female stating she had the video recorded of him masturbating and threatened to send it on social media if he did not pay $1,500.

The male did not pay and called the police.