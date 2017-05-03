Police unveil picture of man who killed Idaho Falls woman

Anticipation could almost be felt in the air as Idaho Falls Police prepared to unveil their newest development in a cold case over two decades old. Two blue sheets veiled the face of the killer and now the public was going to get their first glimpse.

“Today, we’re here to introduce and to distribute a picture referred to as a DNA Phenotype that has been produced and age enhanced in hopes of providing the department with new leads,” Idaho Falls Police Chief Mark McBride said.

Police sent DNA from the 1996 original crime scene to Paranon Nanolabs, a Virginia-based company that specializes in creating physical images from DNA. While the image cannot take into account age, weight or height, it can give investigators and the public and idea of the man authorities are looking for.

“Paranon Nanolabs…has created a sketch of our unknown killer from the DNA’s genetic instruction and make‐up to predict physical appearance, including eye color, hair color, skin color and face shape,” according to a press release from the Idaho Fall Police Department.

The suspect police are now looking for is a male with fair skin, brown or blond hair and hazel or brown

eyes.

In addition to the release of the image, the Idaho Falls Police Department has set up a 24-hour tipline where anyone with information can call.

“We are in hopes these tips will lead us further down the trail, closer to capturing the killer of Angie Dodge,” McBride said.

The number for the tipline is 1‐800‐927‐1239.