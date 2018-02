Chuck and Linda Porter, owners of Porters in Rexburg and Idaho Falls, announced early today they are closing the craft and frame store permanently.

The couple has plans to retire and move on from craft sales. The vacated building will now be one of few buildings throughout Rexburg awaiting the newest entrepreneurship.

This closure not only limits the craft and frame market in Rexburg but also puts a few BYU-Idaho students out of a job in the upcoming month.