The positive effects of video games

Video games are what some students like to call a fun activity and something they may do to de-stress after homework and studying.

The American Psychological Association came out with a positive effect study in 2013 saying that video games can increase social and mental learning benefits.

“I play games like Overwatch, Fortnite and Halo,” said Daniel Loveless, a freshman studying computer engineering. “My siblings and friends got me into gaming originally, and I believe it is a good way to interact with people. I game on the computer, and I am very passionate about the computer. I built my first computer in high school.”

There are different platforms to play video games on, whether that be on the computer, Nintendo, Playstation or Xbox.

Along with positive mental health and social benefits, video games allow those who play to slip into a different world for stress relief.

“I enjoy gaming to slip into a different world,” said Nathan Loveless, a junior studying software engineering. “The games I play go from Super Mario Odyssey to Civilization V. I enjoy being social in a different world with other people.”

However, gamers should play in moderation, because they could waste a lot of time if they aren’t careful, according to Live Strong.

According to Live Strong, if someone spends more than two hours on video games and picks up no other hobbies, problems such as poor performance, increased aggression and suffering relationships can occur.

The APA acknowledged that too much gaming can increase addiction, depression and aggression. However, there are positive mental and social benefits when gamers use moderation. Some people even make a living from being in the world of video games.

There are a number of gaming streamers on YouTube who create content of themselves doing gaming walkthroughs and tutorials, and YouTube pays them for it.

According to Penna Powers, a digital marketing company in Utah, YouTubers get paid $10,000 per 100,000 views.

Markiplier and PewDiePie are just two examples of famous gaming YouTubers who get millions of views and get paid for the content they create. Both are now widely famous for it.

Whether your position on gaming is positive or negative, it is a common way to interact in this technologically advanced world.