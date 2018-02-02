Power to Become seeks to help students find their dream jobs

The sixth Power to Become conference, which seeks to help students pursue their passions, will be held on Feb. 9 in the John W. Hart Building.

The conference’s goal is to encourage “students, alumni and guests to discover their passion, tell their story and to network effectively,” according to the event’s webpage on the BYU-Idaho website.

BYU-Idaho Alumni Director Steve Davis said the event is also meant to spread awareness among students of the university’s resources for student success.

The conference features a roster of guest speakers made up mostly of BYU-I alumni, games and prizes and entertainment.

“The best way to describe Power to Become is … Ted Talks mixed with The Price is Right,” Davis said.

The conference will feature speakers such as Martin Havran, the 3D concept modeler for Walt Disney Imagineering, healthcare professional Beth Vanderwalker, New York Times Bestseller Greg McKeown and business professionals Ernie Lopez and Christopher Galbraith. Entertainment will be provided by Provo-based comedy theater ImprovBroadway.

“I want students to walk away thinking about their dream jobs and say, ‘I can do that,'” Davis said.

Davis said that of the students who attend BYU-I with the specific goal of finding employment immediately after graduation, 54 percent leave the university with a job offer. “We want to make that number go through the roof,” Davis said.

Throughout the conference, students are encouraged to post on social media with the hashtag #p2become. Between each talk, posts are judged, and the student who makes the “best” post gets to spend the next talk sitting in a massage chair.

Power to Become conferences are held every nine months so students on each of BYU-Idaho’s three-semester tracks are able to attend. Davis said the event was first organized after an invitation from former BYU-I President Kim B. Clark to put successful alumni in front of BYU-I students.

According to the BYU-I website, the speakers will cover topics such as interviewing, successful networking and discovering passions in their talks.

Davis said all the speakers at Power to Become are volunteers, despite typically making over $20,000 for similar speeches in other venues.

Marketing and Events Coordinator Will Gierke said the speakers at the conference are generally recruited by the BYU-I Internships and Career Services Office, which organizes their accommodations and schedules for the duration of the event.

Gierke said guest speakers for the conference are contacted using tools such as LinkedIn. Then, they are chosen based on their professional backgrounds and personalities. Each speaker is then approved by the Church Board of Education.

Davis said that while the “old business summits” were heavily focused on students studying business, Power to Become is for students of every major.

“Power to Become is for any student who is at … any stage of their educational career,” Gierke said.

Gierke said the organizers of the event are aware of the previous focus on business, which is why Power to Become now features nurses, sculptors and writers as well as business professionals.

Tickets for the upcoming Power to Become event are currently on sale for $10 per person at booths around campus, or online at www.byui.edu/p2b. Gierke said the tickets sell out a day or two before every conference, and Davis recommended that students buy tickets early to ensure they have the opportunity to attend.