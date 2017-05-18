Prayer room contested in Texas

A prayer room, often used by Muslim students at a Frisco, Texas, high school, is raising concerns.

The room has been at the school for eight years. Recently, parents and attorneys suggest this policy may be promoting religion or even giving special treatment to certain denominations.

“Liberty High School’s policy should be neutral toward religion,” read the letter sent to Frisco’s superintendent by Deputy Attorney General Andrew Leonie, according to WND.com. “However, it appears that students are being treated different based on their religious beliefs. Such a practice, of course, is irreconcilable with our nation’s enduring commitment to religious liberty.”

Tim Boyer, a parent of a student at Liberty High, said public schools are not the place for religious ceremony and this policy is a misuse of public goods.

“Liberty High School is not a mosque,” Boyer said, according to Wyoming Public Radio. “It’s not a synagogue. It’s not a tabernacle. It’s not a temple. It’s not a church. It is a school. It is a public school supported by taxpayers for the purpose of educating our children.”

Kelly Shackelford, CEO of First Liberty Institute, said students can gather to pray in school as long as the same accommodations are made for students of other faiths, and the school must remain neutral, according to Wyoming Public Radio.

“The law is that we don’t want the government … to push religion or try to force anybody into a particular religion, but to provide the students who have perfect freedom under the First Amendment to live out their faith,” Shackelford said.

Chris Moore, a district spokesman, said all students have an equal right to the use of this room, according to Wyoming Public Radio.

“I assure you, that that room is accessible to all students of all denominations, all walks of faith, all cultures, all ethnicities,” Moore said.