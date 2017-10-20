FamilySearch has released the two newest editions to their library of tools, the FamilySearch – Memories mobile app and the Family Tree Lite website.

Familysearch.org explains how FamilySearch is the world’s largest genealogy organization and a free nonprofit subsidiary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They are also always improving upon their tools in order to ensure everyone has a chance at working on their family history.

FamilySearch – Memories makes it easier than ever to upload content to FamilySearch.

You can now upload photos, videos, audio, documents and stories straight from your mobile device.

Lds.org reported on the importance of preserving family memories. “How many of us would be ecstatic if someone in our family had captured the living memory in our family 50 years ago?” said Amy Harris, a faculty member in the religion department. “You might not be able to go back and talk to your parents and grandparents, so you have to start now.”



Harris said many individuals equate genealogy with names, dates and dusty old records. That can be part of it, but the worth of those memories is much greater.

Harris said family history is the story of “your people, your tribe—it’s of inestimable value knowing who you are, where you came from.”

Lds.org explained Family Tree Lite allows you to view your family tree and submit names to the temple, all on low bandwidth. With the addition of photos and other similar features, Family Tree Lite is able to reach more people across the globe.

“Preserving the family’s living memory is an important bridge between the tradition of oral histories of the past and the official records that mark the milestones of an individual’s life,” according to lds.org.

This idea of putting a lot of importance on preserving family history is why FamilySearch has been working on preserving the histories of various cultures around the world since 1965, says Lds.org.

Angelyn Hutchinson writes more about the importance of family history on FamilySearch’s blog “Preserving the family’s living memory is an important bridge between the tradition of oral histories of the past and the official records that mark the milestones of an individual’s life”

For generations, the history of village cultures, like those in Africa, has been passed down from parent to child and so on. Now, young adults have begun to move out of their village homes and into the cities in order to find better work, disrupting the passing down of information.

Lds.org explains this is where Family Tree Lite can help. Due to its ability to run on low bandwidth, Family Tree Lite can be used in more rural areas.

“More than half the world is not wealthy enough to be connected to the internet,” said Tim Cross, project manager at FamilySearch, according to lds.org

With Family Tree Lite, FamilySearch is helping everyone have a chance at being remembered.