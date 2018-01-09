President Eyring addresses students at opening devotional

In the first devotional of the semester, President Henry J. Eyring addressed the student body from the BYU-Idaho Center Auditorium on Tuesday, Jan. 9, speaking about the importance of the honor code’s dress standards.

Thousands of BYU-Idaho students, both online and in the BYU-Idaho Center, listened as President Eyring dived into part of the honor code’s history and the importance for BYU-Idaho students to “dress for success.”

President Eyring highlighted pivotal moments in the 1960s that prompted action against a declining dress and grooming standard and said students would continue to be blessed for following standards of dress and grooming found in the honor code.

He asked students to rebel against “fashion fads” rather than the dress and grooming standards which were approved by wise leaders for the students’ good.

“When you pick up one end of a stick, you also pick up the other end,” President Eyring said.

He said by dropping their standards in part, it becomes easier to drop them in whole.

President Eyring said by applying the dress and grooming standards, not just for class, but for all activities, including dating and in the workplace, students can stand out from the world and remain worthy of the Spirit’s direction.

“Each of us can qualify for personal revelation,” President Eyring said. “The key is to be spiritually pure.”

To those in need of change, President Eyring called for the antidote of repentance. “We can repent of past mistakes and avoid future ones, ultimately becoming both wise and pure.”

President Eyring was named BYU-Idaho’s 17th president in April 2017 and was officially inaugurated Sept. 19, 2017.

He graduated from BYU with a bachelor’s degree in Geology, a Master of Business Administration and a Juris Doctorate.

Sister Kelly Eyring received a bachelor’s degree in English from BYU. She is currently serving as a Laurel adviser and has previously served in the Church as a stake Young Women president and Primary president.

President and Sister Eyring were married while attending BYU and have five children. Three of their children are graduates of BYU-Idaho.