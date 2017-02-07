Breaking: President Gilbert to head BYU Pathway Worldwide

UPDATE: This story has been updated to announce when the new president will be announced.

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, Elder Kim B. Clark, Elder Dallin H. Oaks and President Clark G. Gilbert attended a press conference on Feb. 7 where it was announced that the Church Education System was going to start BYU Pathway Worldwide, according to a Mormon Newsroom livestream.

President Gilbert will be the president of BYU-Pathway Worldwide school, and this program will be located in Utah.

Elder Oaks will announce the new President of BYU-Idaho in devotional Feb. 7, according to a press release from the university.