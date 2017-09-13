President Henry B. Eyring’s artwork to be displayed at BYU-Idaho’s art gallery

Brigham Young University-Idaho students have been eagerly awaiting the inauguration of President Henry J. Eyring on Sept. 19, and now they have something, even more, to look forward to.

In conjunction with the 17th president’s inauguration, the Jacob Spori Art Gallery will be hosting an inaugural art exhibit featuring artwork from the president’s father, President Henry B. Eyring of the First Presidency.

President Henry B. Eyring’s artistry has been known to very few until now, according to the Spori Gallery webpage.

BYU-I Newsroom reported that President Henry B. Eyring has created hundreds of watercolor paintings and drawings over the past 60 years. The gallery will feature some never-before-seen artwork.

“President Eyring has also used these small and sensitive paintings to illustrate his journals, even sending some as postcards to friends,” according to the Spori Gallery webpage.

LDSLiving has previewed some pieces of his artwork, which can be viewed here.

The sampling of the artwork will be called “A Visual Journey,” designed to represent a fraction of the general authority’s work over the years.

President Henry B. Eyring agreed to the exhibition out of a hope of providing visitors with a unique, spiritual perspective on testimony and faith, according to the Spori Gallery webpage. He approved the display of his artwork in a venue that holds special meaning to him; while president of Ricks college, his office was located in the Jacob Spori building.

Admission is free, but tickets are required. They can be obtained by going to byui.edu/tickets or by calling 208-496-3170.