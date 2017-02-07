President Henry J. Eyring called to serve as BYU-Idaho’s 17th president

President Henry J. Eyring was officially announced as the 17th president of BYU-Idaho. President Eyring will succeed President Clark G. Gilbert, who was announced earlier in the day as the new president of BYU-Patwhway Worldwide.

Elder Dallin H. Oaks of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles announced the changes during devotional on Feb. 7.

Elder Kim B. Clark, former university president and member of the Quorum of the Seventy, also spoke during the meeting.

