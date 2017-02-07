President Henry J. Eyring to succeed President Clark G. Gilbert in April

Henry J. Eyring will serve as the 17th president of BYU-Idaho.

He is set to replace President Clark G. Gilbert who will be the new president of BYU-Pathway Worldwide.

Elder Dallin H. Oaks, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, made the announcement during devotional.

President Eyring, who is currently serving as the Academic Vice President, will officially assume his duties as president of the university April 10, according to a press release by University Relations.

“He is ideally suited to be the leader of this great institution, and I urge you to listen to his counsel, benefit from his direction and give him your wholehearted support as you go forward to new heights of service in the work of the Lord,” Elder Oaks said.

President Eyring said during the devotional that he has spent decades of his life involved with the university.

“This campus, now for generations, has been allowed ground for my family,” he said.

President Eyring first came to the region as a child when his father served as the President of the university in 1971. President Eyring returned to the area in 2006 with his wife, Kelly Eyring, and family and began working at BYU-I.

Since President Eyring began working at the university, he has served as Associate Academic Vice President over Online Learning, Advancement Vice President and currently as Academic Vice President.