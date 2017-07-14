President Henry J. Eyring’s inauguration date announced

President Henry J. Eyring, the 17th president of BYU-Idaho will be inaugurated on September 19.

According to a letter sent out by BYU-Idaho, the inauguration will be held in the BYU-Idaho Center Auditorium at 2:20 p.m.

On February 7, Elder Dallin H. Oaks announced President Eyring would be the next president of BYU-I. President Eyring began his responsibilities as president on April 10.

President Eyring has served at BYU-I since 2006 as the following roles: Associate Academic Vice President for Online Learning, Advancement Vice President, and Academic Vice President.