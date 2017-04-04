President Monson admitted to the hospital

President Thomas S. Monson, was admitted to the hospital on April 4 and received basic care and is expected to return home shortly, according to Deseret News.

“President Monson was not feeling well last evening and was admitted to the hospital,” said Eric Hawkins, a spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to Deseret News. “He has received treatment and fluids and will hopefully be released soon.”

