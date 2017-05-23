President Monson takes a step back from day-to-day Church affairs

President Thomas S. Monson of the First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has decreased his involvement in the everyday affairs of the Church.

“Because of limitations incident to his age, President Monson is no longer attending meetings at the church offices on a regular basis,” according to statement from the LDS Church on Mormon Newsroom. “He communicates and confers with his counselors on matters as needed.”

When the President of the Church becomes too ill, or is unable to function, the two counselors of the First Presidency will carry on the regular day-to-day responsibilities, according to Deseret News.

President Monson has served in the First Presidency since Nov. 10, 1985, and was called as the President of the Church in Feb. 3 2008, according to lds.org.

It is not the first time a president of the LDS Church has decreased their involvement due to health reasons.

President Gordon B. Hinckley, the president of the Church prior to President Monson, “served as a counselor to three church presidents who were ailing and absent at time during their tenure – Presidents Spencer W. Kimball, Howard W. Hunter and Ezra Taft Benson,” according to Deseret News.

When President Benson was ill, President Hinckley said in a May 1994 General Conference address, “It is important, my brethren, that there be no doubts or concerns about the governance of the Church and the exercise of the prophetic gifts, including the right to inspiration and revelation in administering the affairs and programs of the Church, when the President may be ill or is not able to function fully.”

In the statement from Mormon Newsroom, President Monson expressed his gratitude for the efforts of the First Presidency and Quorum of Twelve Apostles to continue the day-to-day affairs of the Church.