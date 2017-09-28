President Monson will not attend General Conference

On Sept. 28, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that President Thomas S. Monson will not attend the October General Conference that will be held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1.

According to Deseret News, President Monson is dealing with limitations related to his age. He is currently 90 years old.

“Because of limitations incident to his age, President Monson is no longer attending meetings at the church offices on a regular basis,” according to Mormon Newsroom. “He communicates and confers with his counselors on matters as needed. President Monson is grateful that the work of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles continues without interruption. He appreciates the prayers and support of church members.”

Earlier today, the LDS Church announced that Elder Robert D. Hales was hospitalized and will not attend the sessions during the weekend.

Deseret News reported that other presidents of the church faced similar health issues, including President David O. McKay in the late 1960s, President Spencer W. Kimball in the 1980s and President Ezra Taft Benson, in the late 1980s and early 1990s.