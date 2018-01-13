President Nelson to announce new LDS leadership in live broadcast Tuesday

President Russell M. Nelson issued a special invitation to members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday morning to participate in a live broadcast Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Standard Time.

The message to be shared will be available on all church broadcast, internet and social media channels in 29 languages.

President Nelson’s 9 a.m. message will be followed by a press conference at 10 a.m. MST.

The Deseret News reported the Tuesday events will introduce new church leadership, citing a church source.

The special message will be broadcast live on LDS.org and on the Church satellite system, as well as MormonNewsroom.org, KSL, the KSL TV app, BYUtv, BYUtv Global, KBYU and BYUtv International. Audio broadcasts will air on KSL Newsradio and BYU Radio.