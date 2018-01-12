President Thomas S. Monson: A man of love and service

Courtesy Photos: Mormon Newsroom.

President Thomas S. Monson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was remembered as a man of love and service by those who attended his funeral services Friday afternoon, Jan. 12, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Sister Ann M. Dibb, the daughter of President Monson, shared a story of one of the personal visits to Elder Glen L. Rudd in his old age. Rudd reached out to President Monson for a visit from his life-long friend. Sister Dibb recalled her father saying, “Ann, I feel we’ve done some good today.”

Sister Dibb shared her father’s great desire to serve others. Although a busy man with many responsibilities, President Monson found ways to serve others with the assistance of someone on his behalf. Often acting on promptings of the Spirit, these visits occurred even late into his life.

“I realized my dad knew how to obtain true joy,” Sister Dibb said. “Through his devoted service, he had learned that joy comes from loving the Lord and serving your neighbor.”

Sister Dibb said people can honor President Monson and Jesus Christ by living every day in service of others.

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf further shared the legacy of service and love for others. He described President Monson as a “spiritual giant” who served those around him as equals with enthusiasm and a smile on his face.

“He went about doing good,” said President Uchtdorf.

Shortly after receiving foot surgery President Monson insisted on visiting a man who was gravely ill and bedridden. Struggling up five floors, he continued on cheerfully.

“Caring for others happened often in the ministry of President Monson,” said President Henry B. Eyring. “He would go to visit someone in need, feel while he was there an impression to go to another person, and then to another.”

President Eyring said individuals would often say they expected President Monson would come to visit.

“There will never be another like him,” said President Russel M. Nelson. “We are all better because of him. And the Church is better because of him.”

President Nelson said President Monson’s life-long service focused on individuals and was an example of selflessness, giving his personal time to bless the lives of others.

President Monson is revered by many, as shown by the countless arraignments of flowers that filled the Conference Center.

President Monson was the sixteenth president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was born on Aug. 21, 1927, and passed away on Jan. 2.