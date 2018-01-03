President Thomas S. Monson dies at age 90

President Thomas S. Monson passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 10:01 p.m. surrounded by family in his home.

President Monson was ordained as an Apostle for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 10, 1963 when he was just 36 years old. He has served as the sixteenth president of the Church since Feb. 3, 2008.

He was the youngest to join the Quorum of the Twelve in over a century. The last youngest, President Joseph Fielding Smith, was ordained at the age of 33 in 1910.

Before his time as president, he served in the first presidency with presidents Gordon B. Hinckley, Howard W. Hunter and Ezra Taft Benson. He also served as president of the Church’s Canada mission before joining the Quorum.

When President Monson was ordained in 1963, there were 12 operating temples and 2.1 million members around the globe. Today, there are 157 operating temples and 15.9 million members.