President Trump cancels summit with North Korea

President Donald Trump will no longer meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next month as planned.

The White House released a letter early Thursday morning, May 24, that was sent to the North Korean leader.

“I was very much looking forward to being there with you,” Trump wrote. “Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting. Therefore, please let this letter serve to represent that the Singapore summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place.”

Trump and Kim were set to meet on June 12 for a diplomatic summit in Singapore, which would have been the first meeting between a US and North Korean leader.

“If you change your mind having to do with this most important summit, please do not hesitate to call me or write,” Trump wrote. “The world, and North Korea in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth. This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history.”