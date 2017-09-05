President Trump discontinues program protecting young undocumented immigrants

Donald Trump, President of the United States, ended a program which protected young undocumented immigrants on September 5.

According to BBC, The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) was introduced during Barack Obama’s administration five years ago. The program protects those children from deportation.

“It guards some 800,000 so-called ‘Dreamers,’, mostly from Latin American countries, against deportation, providing work and study permits,” BBC reported.

According to The Guardian, the immigrants who are already in the program will lose their status by March of 2020 and the government will not accept any new applications.

“I am here today to announce that the program known as Daca that was effectuated under the Obama administration is being rescinded,” said Jeff Sessions, General Attorney for the U.S., according to The Guardian. “To have a lawful system of immigration that serves the national interest. We cannot admit everyone who would like to come here. It’s just that simple.”

The New York Times reported that Trump pledged to end the DACA program during his election campaign.

“We are people of compassion, and we are people of law, but there is nothing compassionate about the failure to enforce immigration law,” Sessions said, according to The New York Times.

BBC informed that DACA provided temporary work and study permits for illegal immigrants under the age of 30.

“This does not mean they are bad people or that our nation disrespects or demeans them in any way,” Sessions said, according to The Guardian. “It means we are properly enforcing our laws as Congress has passed them.”