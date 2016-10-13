Presidential candidate Evan McMullin visiting Rexburg Saturday

Presidential candidate Evan McMullin will hold a meet-and-greet event in Rexburg Saturday morning.

A time and location has not been announced yet but a campaign spokeswoman told EastIdahoNews.com McMullin wants to visit with as many supporters as possible.

McMullin, who was born in Utah and raised in Washington, is an independent candidate running for president of the United States of America.

While the majority of Americans may not have heard of McMullin, he believes he has a shot at being the nation’s next leader.

McMullin spoke with EastIdahoNews.com earlier this week about his political positions and why he’s running for president.

Scroll will provide further updates on McMullin’s visit to Rexburg as it is released.

Information mentioned in this article was originally published on East Idaho News.