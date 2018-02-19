President’s Day: More than just a day off from school

In celebration of President’s Day on Feb. 19, BYU-Idaho will not be having classes as an effort to honor the presidents of the United States.

Although there is always an exception, some BYU-Idaho students may view President’s Day as just another day off from school. However, most faculty and students believe it would benefit the United States as a nation if students were more anxiously engaged in politics.

“Just get involved!” said Jeremy Lamoreaux, a faculty member in the History, Geography and Political Science Departments. “(Government) policies are going to affect you whether you get involved or not. If you get involved, you at least have a little bit of say in how the policies go.”

Lamoreaux said the easiest way for students to become more involved is reading the news every day. He encourages students to read news from the source and understand that all news will have some bias involved.

“Read the news and you’ll start caring more, and hopefully, get more involved,” Lamoreaux said.

Reading the news is important no matter what one’s background is. David Melendez, a sophomore studying construction management, is an international student from Costa Rica and said it is important for students to be knowledgeable and involved with politics. He said he attempts to read the news every day online to stay informed with what is going on in the country.

“I feel like people do not understand (the importance of reading the news and voting) because they have not lived in (or visited) other countries without the blessing (of a democracy),” Melendez said. “Everyone should be involved and aware of what our leaders are doing because that affects us.”

In addition to reading the news, Lamoreaux said he encourages students to get involved by taking action themselves. Rather than just posting political opinions on Facebook, he said he suggests students get out and vote, support candidates or campaign for an issue.

“(Students) have that (basic human) right,” he said. “Why not use it?”

Lamoreaux said he feels that President’s Day is a day people can celebrate the actual office of the President rather than just the current president. He said he feels that the person in office should be separated from the office itself and be held accountable to the fullest extent possible.

“You’re the president,” Lamoreaux said, “so you should be doing this and you should not be doing this.”

Lamoreaux said citizens can also take time on President’s Day to remember their personal favorite presidents.

Andrea Radke-Moss, the associate dean of Faculty Development, and Lamoreaux agree that none of the U.S. presidents can be defined as simply “good” or “bad.”

“All presidents have qualities you admire, but (they) also have policies or qualities that are not admirable,” Radke-Moss said. “That’s just (part of being) human.”

No one is exempt from such mortal conditions. Even the nation’s favorites, like Abraham Lincoln, have their faults. Although most people recognize Lincoln as one of the country’s greatest leaders, there are still some that disagree with his qualities and actions, Radke-Moss said.

As a historian, Radke-Moss said she attempts to put her opinions aside by recognizing both the positive and the negative details of a president’s time in office. For example, she said she likes President Barack Obama’s intelligence and ability to empathize with the nation. Regardless of the president, she said she feels the issue is so complex because everyone is entitled to their own opinion.

Radke-Moss said she feels that some presidents, like President James Garfield, are not properly accredited for their accomplishments. Although Garfield was assassinated after only a few months in office, she said she admired his belief in racial equality and desire to solve problems in the corruption of government.

Lamoreaux said he feels that people’s opinions of the presidents are influenced by individuals’ many identities, such as race or religion, and not just their political affiliation. For example, he said the fact that President John F. Kennedy was Catholic mattered to a lot of people.

Paige Barrett, a sophomore studying recreation management, said the nation tends to focus on the presidents’ negative qualities in the media. She said she believes that it is important to read a variety of news sources.

“It would be better if we (as a nation) focused on the good but were aware of the negative so we can fix it and it doesn’t impede the country from progressing,” Barrett said.