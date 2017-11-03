Printing 3-D masterpieces at BYU-I

With technology growing at an alarming rate, another tool is being used to help BYU-Idaho theater students achieve new heights in their performances: 3-D printing.

Roger Merrill, who has been a theater director at BYU-I for 15 years, has been 3-D printing for about two years. What started as a simple hobby for Merrill has turned into something much bigger.

Merrill, who owns and operates the Playmill Theatre in West Yellowstone said, “I saw this technology and I was excited because it becomes a way to print props, and it’s always a challenge when you need something specific and you can’t find it or afford to have it manufactured. I’m directing a production of “Dracula“ on campus and we needed an iron cross medallion. I found one online, 3-D printed it, painted it, all for a few cents.”

Merrill said he is excited for what the future holds for the 3-D printing world, because the possibilities are endless. While the task of 3-D printing might be daunting for some, Merrill said it is getting easier and easier to print objects.

“It’s based on AutoCAD technology and 3-Dimensional design software, and you can take most any 3-dimensional 3-D software file, convert it to the correct format, and then upload it into a 3-D printer,” Merrill said. “There is a little bit of a learning curve involved with that. The other application is for model-making, for doing scenic models. You can print furniture. You can print the set if it’s designed in 3 dimensions. You can print it in modules so it can all fit together. This printer has a fairly small footprint, whereas others you can buy larger design and print areas, but any of those files can be broken down into modules and pieces.”

Merrill has made many different objects with his 3-D printer, including some lighting instruments that can be retrofitted with LED lights to create a unique lighting design.

For students looking to get into 3-D printing, Merrill said the printer he has now was less than $1,000. Through a long process of trial and error, he has found a reliable 3–D printer.

“It’s difficult because a lot of other people don’t know how to use AutoCAD to design in 3 dimensions, but there’s a new software online that allows you to create a cloud and then drag and drop shapes, save that file and then use your own creation and have it printed,” Merrill said.

Roger Merrill’s son, Samuel, also shares his dad‘s passion when it comes to 3-D printing. Both of the Merrills currently have the same model 3-D printers.

Samuel said one of his first 3-D printing projects was printing a hole and a chassis for one of his model airplanes. He then went on to print wings and a fuselage. He is now in the process of building a remote–control model airplane.

With all of the work that goes into each production, Merrill said the theatrical world is going to be more and more computer-based design.

“I am hoping to work toward transitioning to full 3-D design work because those files would be easy to convert and print. Then we have working models of all of our sets with furniture and everything,” Merrill said. “When I direct a show, it is much easier to see everything visually. It is one thing to have it on paper. It is another thing though to have it be 3-D and come to life.