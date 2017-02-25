Proposed religious freedom order protects federal employees

President Trump’s administration is considering passing an executive order on religious freedom, according to a draft leaked by The Nation.

The order seeks to protect religious freedom in all aspects of life, in addition to within houses of worship.

“This Constitution protection ensures that Americans and their religious organizations will not be coerced by the Federal Government into participating in activities that violate their conscience, and will remain free to express their viewpoints without suffering adverse treatment from the Federal Government,” according to the draft.

According to the order, religious freedom applies to every person of faith in every aspect of their lives.

“Persons and organizations do not forfeit their religious freedom when providing social services, education, or healthcare; earning a living, seeking a job, or employing others; receiving government grants or contracts; or otherwise participating in the marketplace, the public square, or interfacing with Federal, State or local governments,” it reads.

Critics of the draft fear that it will legalize discrimination against the LGBT and pro-choice community, in particular, according to The Nation. Federal employees could then decline to process applications or answer questions to same-sex couples.

“The religious freedom order could] lead to a situation where marriage equality was being de facto undermined by federal employees, especially in religiously conservative communities,” said Ira Lupu, a professor emeritus at George Washington University Law School, according to The Nation.

The order specifies refusing contraceptives or social services on the grounds of religion will not eliminate an organization’s tax-exempt status, according to World Religion News.

“I’m not getting ahead of the executive orders that we may or may not issue,” White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters, according to The Nation. There is a lot of executive orders, a lot of things that the president has talked about and will continue to fulfill, but we have nothing on that front now.”