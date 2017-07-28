Provo MTC opens doors to public after expansion

Courtesy Photos by Mormon Newsroom.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will host a public open house in the Provo Missionary Training Center starting July 31 until August 19.

According to Mormon Newsroom, the changes in the Provo MTC took more than two years to be completed.

“It includes two new six-story buildings with 200 new classrooms, more than 100 practice teaching rooms and 13 computer labs where missionaries receive training before they are sent to their assigned areas around the world,” Mormon Newsroom reported.

Kelly Mills, the administrative director of the Church’s missionary training centers throughout the world, said to Deseret News that the new facility has an expansion of outdoor space where missionaries can study, depending on the weather.

“Our design was to do everything we could to create a space where we could connect what happens inside the buildings with the outside, to connect missionaries with God’s creations and also to allow as much natural light into the spaces as possible,” Mills said, according to Mormon Newsroom.

The Provo MTC has the capacity to train almost 4,000 missionaries, including young men and women and senior couples.

Images of the new building are available in a video Mormon Newsroom published on July 26.

Bonnie L. Oscarson, president of the Young Women organization and a member of the church’s Missionary Executive Council, said to Deseret News that she was happy with the changes. She said she believes it will help missionaries focusing better on their studies.

“If you can have a comfortable, bright, pleasant atmosphere, it has tremendous influence on (your) ability to learn,” Oscarson said, according to Deseret News.

The tickets for the open house are available at LDS.org.

According to LDS.org, there are currently 15 MTCs around the world.